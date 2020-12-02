Alexa
Warren lifts Hampton over George Washington 82-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 11:37
WASHINGTON (AP) — Davion Warren scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Hampton opened its season with an 82-78 win over George Washington

Warren matched his career high with a pair of free throws with four seconds left, before a last second basket pulled George Washington (0-2) within four.

Chris Shelton had 19 points for Hampton (1-0), Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and eight rebounds and Saheem Anthony had 14 points.

James Bishop scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Colonials. Matt Moyer added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:42 GMT+08:00

