India wins toss in final ODI and will bat 1st vs Australia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 11:48
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Australia won the first ODI by 66 runs and the second by 51, both at the Sydney Cricket Ground, to clinch the series. Australia batted first in both wins and teams batting first have won the last seven games at Manuka Oval.

Cameron Green will make his ODI debut for Australia as a replacement for injured opener David Warner.

Warner sustained a groin strain while fielding in Sunday’s series-deciding ODI win at the SCG. After scores of 69 and 83 in the first two ODIs, Warner is hoping to recover in time for the test series, which starts Dec. 17 in Adelaide.

Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott have come into the bowling attack for Australia, with Mitchell Starc managing soreness and Pat Cummins rested as planned.

“Unfortunately Starcy has a little bit of a back and rib niggle,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “The medical staff think he will benefit from a few days off.”

India, meanwhile, made four changes, leaving out opener Mayank Agarwal for Shubman Gill while fast bowlers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami are both out.

Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav have come into the side.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Thangarasu Natarajan.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:42 GMT+08:00

