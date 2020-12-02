B+W Builders Private Limited Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2020 - Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.





Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.





This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship program -- APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories - Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognise championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories -- Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.





Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders'. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organisations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.





Company Introduction

B+W Builders Private Limited was incorporated in July 2015 to enhance efficiency and to complement its sibling companies in the highly competitive market. Having its roots in carpentry and joinery works since 1971, it seeks to become a progressive organisation, constantly seeking growth opportunities and rising up to challenges.





Corporate Culture

With its humble beginnings, B+W Builders has fostered a culture of excellence guided by its prudent and long-term view on all business opportunities. Not only do the inherent tenacity, resilience and determination imbued in the company form the basis of its growth, it also enables the company to understand the journey and aspirations of individuals, families, businesses and communities in which it provides for. B+W Builders seeks to be a catalyst for stakeholders to jumpstart milestones in their life.





As building specialists who produce innovative solutions through value added engineering, the Company ensures projects are delivered on time and within budget. The focus is to complete complex and challenging projects to the highest industry standards.





Growth Initiatives

B+W Builders works in partnership with its clients, strong network of suppliers, specialist trades people and business partners. Collectively, the Company approaches all its projects focused on the best possible outcomes. By fostering strong relationships, it ensures efficient and effective systems are in place for every job.





The Company's competent professional teams demonstrate strong leadership, problem solving skills and more importantly, it is not locked in the old paradigm. The focus on intelligent and competitive delivery, twinned with resources gives the Company the edge and ability to deliver work with passion and innovation.

Achievements and Impact

B+W Builders two core activities of property development and construction are highly synergetic, allowing the sharing of resources and greater economies of scale. In addition, the Company's supporting businesses of mechanical and electrical engineering works, manufacturing of fire rated doors and joinery/carpentry provides additional value to its offerings.





B+W Builders endeavours to continue to sharpen its operational efficiency and cost effectiveness while improving the quality of its projects, allowing savings to be passed to customers.





B+W Builders holds strong to its corporate mission, which are customer satisfaction, basic products, productivity and sustainable growth. B+W Builders passionate about business for sustainable performance and implementation of new innovation design. B+W Builders work closely with our team of partners architects, interior designers, suppliers as well as our experienced installation teams to bring the vision of our clients into a reality. For the past 20 years, the company has always fulfilled its objectives and goals and delivered the quality products that they were entrusted with. B+W Builders recognises the valuable contributions of its employees, retain and develop the employees to their fullest potential. B+W Builders create a culture of diversity and encouraging equal opportunity.





Future Direction





Not only do the inherent tenacity, resilience and determination imbued in the company form the basis of its growth, it also enables the company to understand the journey and aspirations of individuals, families, businesses and communities in which it provides for.





B+W Builders seeks to be a catalyst for stakeholders to jump start milestones in their life.





