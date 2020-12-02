Engro Fertilizers Limited Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2020 - Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.





Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.





This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship program -- APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories - Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognize championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories -- Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.





Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders'. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organizations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.





Company Introduction

Engro Fertilizers' journey began in 1964 when Esso set up a Urea plant with an annual capacity of 173,000 tons after a successful agreement signed with Government of Pakistan. By 1991, Exxon had divested their fertilizer business globally, leading to Pakistan's first management buy-out in partnership with local and international financial institutions. The Company was renamed Engro Chemicals Pakistan Limited. In 2009, after a de-merger, a fully owned subsidiary Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), was formed.





Engro Fertilizers has a complete portfolio of agricultural inputs, ranging from manufactured and imported fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and extending to agricultural services, including a pan-Pakistan logistics and warehousing services.





Corporate Culture

The Company's Code of Conduct ensures a workplace environment where employees feel safe, respected, and appreciated. Engro Fertilizers aims to attract, induct, develop, retain, and motivate high calibre talent that is qualified, capable, and willing to contribute towards the Company's objectives. They are an equal opportunity employer fostering development while harvesting an environment free from discrimination and harassment. The Engro Fertilizers' Board of Directors has defined measurable KPIs to encourage gender diversity across the organisation. The Company's work culture evolved as a result of the pandemic as they quickly adapted to incorporate work from home initiatives leveraging technology for the safety of their workforce.





The Company's true vision is demonstrated by their CSR wing -- Engro Foundation -- which strives to improve the lives of people living in low-income communities with multiple impact-driven investments. Their PAVE project has been recognised globally for empowering farmers, conducting capacity trainings, providing quality equipment, and improving their yield and livelihood effectively. In 2019, Engro Fertilizers also launched Engro Ehsaas Project to improve engagement and strengthen community ties across the country. During the pandemic, Engro Fertilizers aimed to contribute over PKR 500 million in donations and other rehabilitation projects to ensure people safety in the communities they operate in.





Achievements and Impact

A purpose-driven organization, Engro Fertilizers is cognizant of their role in the quest to transform Pakistan's agricultural landscape. Over the years, they have shown tremendous growth; both in operations as well as their national footprint with an increase in urea production by over 20% (up to 2 million metric tonnes) and growth of market share of Urea and Phosphates for to 32% and 28% respectively; leading to a whopping topline growth of over 75% (2016 to 2019). This was made possible with the successful implementation of new SAP S4 Hana ERP in 2019 and the launch of new business division (Logistics) in FY2019 commanding 195+ trucks in service.





Future Direction

They continue to grow and enhance on the lines of operational excellence and sustainable progress. They take pride in maintaining quality deliverance, sufficing to their strong brand recognition in the country. They enjoy a sustainable capacity to integrate synergies, accommodate new products, incorporate advanced technology, and develop end-to-end agri-based value added solutions for their ultimate beneficiaries. With an aim to contribute to high farmer productivity, continuous progress of operational excellence, strategic partnership activities with farmers, enhancing their market and giving back to the community, they adapt to a sustainable framework of resource allocation where efficient employment of capital basis can help them achieve their strategic objectives. The Company aims to improve its market share in the years to come all the while being cognizant of its responsibility towards ensuring food security in the country. They look forward to study the agricultural landscape from a holistic lens, building on a multi-dimensional paradigm where product enhancement, regions' agri-yield, farmers' living standards, financial planning and government's support promote sustainable growth and continue profitability in the years to come.





