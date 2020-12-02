Alexa
Taiwan-themed imagery to be added to new China Airlines 777

China Airlines has ordered six new Boeing 777 cargo planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/02 11:51
(Photo courtesy of Daniel Gorun) 

(Photo courtesy of Daniel Gorun) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan flag carrier China Airlines received its first Boeing 777 Freighter on Tuesday night (Dec. 1) as it touched down at Taoyuan International Airport.

The new plane has the words “China Airlines” greatly reduced in size and moved to the rear of the aircraft. The middle and front sections of the fuselage are currently blank so that Taiwan-themed imagery can be added, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said in a press conference last Thursday (Nov. 26).

China Airlines has ordered six new Boeing 777 Freighters. The twin-engine cargo plane can fly long-range trans-Pacific flights in excess of 6,000 nautical miles with 20 percent more payload than other large freighters like the 747-400F, according to Boeing.

The 777 Freighter can carry 27 standard pallets measuring 2.5 m x 3 m on the main deck. This allows for lower cargo-handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times, Boeing added.

The name “China Airlines” has caused confusion around the world with many mistaking the Taiwanese airline for a Chinese airline. In July, Taiwan’s legislature approved a proposal to have the Ministry of Transportation and Communication come up with a rebranding plan.
China Airlines
China Airlines 777
Boeing 777 Freighter

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:42 GMT+08:00

