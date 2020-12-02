Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pistons sign Sirvydis, make deals with 3 others official

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 11:21
Pistons sign Sirvydis, make deals with 3 others official

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed Deividas Sirvydis, who played most recently for Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

The Pistons announced the move Tuesday night. They also officially confirmed their deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson.

The 6-foot-8 Sirvydis, a Lithuania native, was picked in the second round of the 2019 draft. The Pistons acquired his rights in a trade with Dallas that year.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 12:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat