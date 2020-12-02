Alexa
Freshmen Walker, Cunningham lead Oklahoma State to 3rd win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 10:30
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rondell Walker scored 16 points, Cade Cunningham had 15 points and six rebounds, and Oklahoma State used a strong second-half to beat Marquette 70-62 on Tuesday night.

The freshmen duo of Walker and Cunningham connected on a game-changing sequence late in the second half. A Cunningham steal led to Walker’s fast-break layup with 4:16 remaining, and a flagrant-1 foul was called on a trailing Jamal Cain. Walker made the free throws for a four-point possession and a 61-49 lead.

Marquette had just 16 points through the first 16 minutes of the second half. The Golden Eagles' fifth basket after halftime came with one minute to go, getting within 63-56. But Walker and Cunningham combined to make four straight free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal it.

Bryce Williams added 13 points for Oklahoma State (3-0). Cunningham, the lone freshman selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, was 6 of 11 from the field with three steals.

Koby McEwen led Marquette (2-1) with 21 points and Cain had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-11 freshman who entered averaging 17.5 points after two games, scored just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Oklahoma State returns home to play Oakland on Saturday, while Marquette is scheduled to host No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday.

