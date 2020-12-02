Alexa
Flowers lifts South Alabama over Emmanuel 86-47

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 10:41
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers had 17 points to lead six South Alabama players in double figures and the Jaguars rolled past Division III Emmanuel 86-47 on Tuesday night.

David Walker and Kayo Goncalves added 14 points apiece for the Jaguars (3-1). Jamal West and Tyreke Locure chipped in 12 points each. Goncalves also had eight rebounds and four blocks, while West posted nine rebounds.

Tyonn Stuckey had 14 points for the Lions.

