Taiwanese pupil awarded Grand Prix in international drawing contest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eight-year-old student has won the Grand Prix in the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children, with her painting being chosen from among more than 12,000 other contestants around the world.

A chameleon wraps itself around planet Earth, and from the back of the light-green reptile grows an abundance of flowers as the sun hangs high above. Titled “The Color of Future,” the softly colored painting was created by Yu Liang-en (游靚恩), a third-grader at Chung-Wen Elementary School in Pingtung County.

This is the first time that a Taiwanese student has won first prize in the contest, according to Kao Corporation, a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company that has held the event annually since 2010. The theme of this year's contest was “Together, we are eco-friendly,” and Yu’s painting was chosen from among 12,884 other entries.

Four other Taiwanese students have won either the Kao Prize or Eco Friend Prize. Children around the world between the ages of 6 and 15 are eligible to take part in the drawing competition.

The chameleon changes its color to adapt to its surroundings and protect itself, said Yu, who added that in her painting, the chameleon is protecting the Earth. The Earth is colorful because of the blue oceans, green forests, and brown soil as well as the gray and black pollution caused by factories, she said.

Yu’s artistic talent was noticed when she enrolled in her school's drawing club. With the teacher’s guidance, the young student shows her ingenuity and imagination on canvas every Wednesday afternoon.

The elementary school started the club three years ago with funding provided by a PX Mart-affiliated charity.

Every year, students at Chung-Wen Elementary submit more than 100 paintings to various contests and publications, according to the principal, Huang Chun-chieh (黃俊傑). The club was formed because drawing encourages children, and their thoughts are revealed in their paintings, he said.