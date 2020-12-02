Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese pupil awarded Grand Prix in international drawing contest

8-year-old Yu's work chosen from among over 12,000 entries from around world

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/02 12:08
Yu Liang-en's painting, “The Color of Future.” (Kao Corporation website screenshot) 

Yu Liang-en's painting, “The Color of Future.” (Kao Corporation website screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eight-year-old student has won the Grand Prix in the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children, with her painting being chosen from among more than 12,000 other contestants around the world.

A chameleon wraps itself around planet Earth, and from the back of the light-green reptile grows an abundance of flowers as the sun hangs high above. Titled “The Color of Future,” the softly colored painting was created by Yu Liang-en (游靚恩), a third-grader at Chung-Wen Elementary School in Pingtung County.

This is the first time that a Taiwanese student has won first prize in the contest, according to Kao Corporation, a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company that has held the event annually since 2010. The theme of this year's contest was “Together, we are eco-friendly,” and Yu’s painting was chosen from among 12,884 other entries.

Four other Taiwanese students have won either the Kao Prize or Eco Friend Prize. Children around the world between the ages of 6 and 15 are eligible to take part in the drawing competition.

The chameleon changes its color to adapt to its surroundings and protect itself, said Yu, who added that in her painting, the chameleon is protecting the Earth. The Earth is colorful because of the blue oceans, green forests, and brown soil as well as the gray and black pollution caused by factories, she said.

Yu’s artistic talent was noticed when she enrolled in her school's drawing club. With the teacher’s guidance, the young student shows her ingenuity and imagination on canvas every Wednesday afternoon.

The elementary school started the club three years ago with funding provided by a PX Mart-affiliated charity.

Every year, students at Chung-Wen Elementary submit more than 100 paintings to various contests and publications, according to the principal, Huang Chun-chieh (黃俊傑). The club was formed because drawing encourages children, and their thoughts are revealed in their paintings, he said.
Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children
Kao
art
drawing contest
Pingtung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Judicial Yuan shows it has an open heart
Taiwan's Judicial Yuan shows it has an open heart
2020/11/28 14:36
Taiwan distillery releases new series of whiskey featuring abstract art
Taiwan distillery releases new series of whiskey featuring abstract art
2020/11/25 13:52
Outdoor banquet musical 'Bando' to conclude tour in Taipei Saturday
Outdoor banquet musical 'Bando' to conclude tour in Taipei Saturday
2020/11/14 10:30
Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan
Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan
2020/11/13 15:59
Taiwan company launches surgical masks featuring world-famous paintings
Taiwan company launches surgical masks featuring world-famous paintings
2020/11/09 12:27

Updated : 2020-12-02 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat