Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ambassador buys wine in solidarity with Australia

Ambassador to Vatican protests Chinese economic bullying of Australia by purchasing Australian wine

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/02 11:47
Taiwan Ambassador to the Vatican Li Shih-ming (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

Taiwan Ambassador to the Vatican Li Shih-ming (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ambassador to the Holy See Li Shih-ming (李世明) on Tuesday (Dec. 1) responded to China’s recent bullying of Australia by partaking in a global campaign to purchase Australian wine.

The Taiwanese embassy uploaded a picture on Facebook of Li holding a large box of Australian red wine, quoting Pope Francis’ latest encyclical "All Brothers" to point out that “Fraternity is not a trend or fashion… but the result of concrete acts.” The embassy included the hashtag "SolidaritywithAustralia.”

Australia had previously called on World Health Organization member states to support an independent investigation into the origin and spread of the coronavirus. This angered Beijing which slapped the antipodean country with economic sanctions in retaliation. On Saturday (Nov. 28), China imposed tariffs ranging from 107 to 212 percent on Australian wine imports, CNA reported.

In order to counter China’s economic bullying of Australia, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China launched a global campaign urging people to buy Australian wine. In an exclusive interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Nov. 30, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) emphasized that he is displeased to see China pressure Australia economically. He stated that he looks forward to the signing of an economic cooperation agreement between Taiwan and Australia to jointly fight Chinese intimidation.
Taiwan-Australian relations
Vatican
Li Shih-ming
Taiwan ambassador to the Vatican
WHO
Australia

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese embassy says Australia 'misread' offending social media post
Chinese embassy says Australia 'misread' offending social media post
2020/12/01 19:00
Australian leader calls China's graphic tweet 'repugnant'
Australian leader calls China's graphic tweet 'repugnant'
2020/11/30 17:12
WHO labels China's coronavirus origin narrative 'highly speculative'
WHO labels China's coronavirus origin narrative 'highly speculative'
2020/11/28 11:58
China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports
China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports
2020/11/27 23:00
China says coal imports failed environmental standards amid stalled Australian shipments
China says coal imports failed environmental standards amid stalled Australian shipments
2020/11/25 20:00

Updated : 2020-12-02 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat