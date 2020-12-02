Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis carries Navy past Georgetown 78-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 10:10
Davis carries Navy past Georgetown 78-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cam Davis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 28 points, tying his career high, and Navy defeated Georgetown 78-71 on Tuesday night.

John Carter Jr. added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (3-1), who were playing Georgetown for the first time in 14 seasons and just the third time in 43 years.

Jamorko Pickett had 17 points for the Hoyas (1-1). Jahvon Blair added 17 points and six rebounds. Qudus Wahab had 16 points.

Navy (3-1) matches up against Morgan State at home next Wednesday. Georgetown faces West Virginia at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-02 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat