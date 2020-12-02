Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Watson leads St. Peter's past Stony Brook 82-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 09:54
Watson leads St. Peter's past Stony Brook 82-68

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Watson scored 18 points as St. Peter’s beat Stony Brook 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Fousseyni Drame had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter’s (2-1). KC Ndefo added 12 points and three blocks. Tarojae Brake had 10 points.

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (0-1). Jaden Sayles added 14 points and five assists. Mohamed Diallo had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-02 10:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat