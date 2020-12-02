Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vanney resigns as coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 09:30
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, right, talks with Richie Laryea during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Wednes...
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, left, calls out to his team during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov...
Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, third from right, talks with head coach Greg Vanney, second from right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match aga...
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney smiles during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford,...
Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith gestures a thumbs up to Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney before the start of an MLS soccer playoff match, Tuesday,...

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, right, talks with Richie Laryea during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Wednes...

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, left, calls out to his team during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov...

Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, third from right, talks with head coach Greg Vanney, second from right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match aga...

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney smiles during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford,...

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith gestures a thumbs up to Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney before the start of an MLS soccer playoff match, Tuesday,...

TORONTO (AP) — Greg Vanney resigned as Toronto's coach on Tuesday after more than six seasons in charge of the Major League Soccer team.

Toronto finished second in the Eastern Conference at 13-5-5 during the pandemic-shortened season, then lost to Nashville 1-0 in overtime in the first round of the playoffs.

A defender who played 37 matches for the U.S. from 1996-2006, Vanney was an assistant coach at Chivas USA and was hired by Toronto in December 2013 as assistant general manager and academy director. He replaced Ryan Nelsen in August 2014, becoming Toronto's ninth coach in eight years.

Vanney led Toronto to 87 wins, 68 losses and 48 draws in the regular season, and the 2017 MLS Cup title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

rs: q

Updated : 2020-12-02 10:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat