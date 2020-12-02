Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Green III leads Bryant over New Hampshire 93-85

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 08:19
Green III leads Bryant over New Hampshire 93-85

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Michael Green III scored 23 points, tying his career high, Peter Kiss added 22 and Bryant topped New Hampshire 93-85 on Tuesday.

Charles Pride had 17 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (1-1). Hall Elisias added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kiss grabbed nine rebounds.

Bryant made 20 of 26 free throws, the last eight in in the final 66 seconds to pull away.

K.J. McClurg had 18 points for the Wildcats (1-1). Nick Guadarrama added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Josh Hopkins had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-02 09:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat