CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 07:46
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Updated : 2020-12-02 09:12 GMT+08:00

