Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants place linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 07:26
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (35) runs for a touchdown as New York Giants' Kyler Fackrell (51) chases him during the second half of an NFL footba...

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (35) runs for a touchdown as New York Giants' Kyler Fackrell (51) chases him during the second half of an NFL footba...

Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and he will miss at least three games in the closing stretch of the regular season.

Fackrell, who is tied for second on the team in sacks with three, was injured in New York's 19-17 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. He had a pick-6 against Dallas in Week 5.

Tight end Kaden Smith, rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver Dante Pettis were activated off the COVID-19 list.

The Giants also waived defensive back Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso. Hartage has been on both the active roster and practice squad this season and played in one game, Nov. 15 vs. Philadelphia.

Santoso was signed last week off the practice squad in case Graham Gano was unavailable for the game at Cincinnati. Gano was activated off the COVID-19 list Saturday and was 4 for 4 on field goals against the Bengals.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-02 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat