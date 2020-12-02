Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings cut long snapper Cutting after slump in 2nd season

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 06:26
Vikings cut long snapper Cutting after slump in 2nd season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived long snapper Austin Cutting on Tuesday, their latest instance of special teams turnover.

Cutting was a seventh-round pick in 2019, the first player drafted from Air Force in 20 years. Three weeks ago, he missed practice leading up to the game at Chicago while on the COVID-19 reserve list. His low snap against the Bears led to a botched extra point. The following week, the Vikings signed veteran Andrew DePaola, who served as the long snapper the past two games without a hiccup.

Special teams have given the Vikings plenty of trouble this year. Over the past five regular seasons, they've used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.

The Vikings also waived fourth-year veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played sparingly in 10 games and primarily on special teams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-02 07:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat