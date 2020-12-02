Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Falcons WR Zaccheaus lands on IR, Treadwell off COVID list

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 06:00
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) misses a catch in the end zone against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL foot...

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) misses a catch in the end zone against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL foot...

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Zaccheaus suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss at least three games.

The team activated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to the 53-man roster. Treadwell had been on Atlanta's practice squad before he was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 18.

Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including two starts, this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-02 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat