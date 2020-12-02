Alexa
Atalanta rescues 1-1 draw against Midtjylland

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 06:00
Cristian Romero of Atlanta, top, takes a header at Midtjylland goal in an unsuccessful attempt, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match be...

Alexander Scholz of Midtjylland, celebrates scoring against Atlanta, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match between Atalanta and FC Midtj...

Midtjylland players celebrate scoring against Atlanta, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match between Atalanta and FC Midtjylland, at the...

Anders Dreyer of Midtjylland, left, and Berat Djimsiti of Atlanta, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match between Atalanta and FC Midtjyl...

Duvan Zapata of Midtjylland, left, in action against Paulinho of Atlanta, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match between Atalanta and FC ...

Robin Gosens of Atlanta, top, in action against Joel Andersson of Midtjylland, during their Group D, Champions League soccer match between Atalanta an...

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — FC Midtjylland picked up its first-ever point in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Cristian Romero scored his first goal for Atalanta, 11 minutes from time, to cancel out Alexander Scholz’s first-half opener.

It was nevertheless a historic point for Midtjylland, which had lost its previous four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just two.

Atalanta moved into second spot in Group D, a point above Ajax, which lost 1-0 at Liverpool. The results mean that Atalanta needs just a point against Ajax in the Netherlands next week to send it through to the knockout stage for the second successive year.

It reached the quarterfinals last year in its first Champions League campaign.

Atalanta had lost at home to Hellas Verona in the league at the weekend but was still full of confidence after beating Liverpool at Anfield last week.

The Italian side wasted a couple of early opportunities and was made to pay for its profligacy when Midtjylland took the lead in the 13th minute. Sory Kaba chested down a ball with his back to goal and Scholz volleyed it into the bottom left corner.

Midtjylland defended resolutely and looked the likelier to score as the Danish side sought its first win in the competition.

But Atalanta finally broke through when Hans Hateboer put in a cross from the right and Romero headed it into the near top corner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 07:40 GMT+08:00

