Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Key dates as US regulators weigh emergency use of vaccines

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 05:42
Key dates as US regulators weigh emergency use of vaccines

The next few weeks will likely see a lot of action as U.S. regulators assess COVID-19 vaccines and state officials get ready to start giving the shots to people. Shots for at most 20 million people are expected by year’s end.

A timeline of what to expect in the coming days:

— Dec. 1: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee votes on who should be first in line to receive vaccinations.

— Dec. 4: Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and where they should be shipped.

— Dec. 10: Food and Drug Administration advisers meet to debate if there’s enough evidence for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Sometime after the meeting, the FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use.

— Dec. 11: Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Moderna vaccine and where they should be shipped.

— Dec. 17: FDA advisers meet to debate evidence behind the Moderna vaccine. The FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use sometime after the meeting.

Once the FDA authorizes emergency use of either vaccine:

— Within 24 hours: “Phase 1a” of rollout begins. Private shippers would send shots to each state’s predetermined locations, such as hospitals. Health workers would give first shots to people per states' plans, with people working in health care likely at the front of the line.

— Second doses: For Pfizer’s vaccine, the second dose is given three weeks after the first. For Moderna’s, the second shot comes four weeks after the first.

Updated : 2020-12-02 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat