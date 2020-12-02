Alexa
Athletics, right-hander Burch Smith reach $705,000 deal

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 05:23
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics a day before Wednesday's deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their rosters.

Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side. The A's missed his presence in the bullpen as they won the AL West and the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

Also Tuesday, catcher Francisco Peña received a minor league contract. He would earn $600,000 while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

