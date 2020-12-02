Alexa
Rodríguez avoids arbitration, agrees on $8.3 million deal

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 05:21
Rodríguez avoids arbitration, agrees on $8.3 million deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox and left-hander Eduardo Eduardo Rodríguez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million.

The agreement was announced Tuesday, a day before the deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

Rodríguez's agent, Gustavo Marcano, confirmed the agreement via Twitter.

Rodríguez missed all of last season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

The 27-year-old was a career-best 19-6 in 2019 with a 3.81 ERA and was on track to be the opening day starter with Chris Sale rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Rodríguez returned on July 18, but the team said five says later that an MRI revealed an issue that turned out to be the heart condition.

He is eligible for free agency following the 2020 season.

