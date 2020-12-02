Alexa
2020/12/02 04:41
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 79 cents to $44.55 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 46 cents to $47.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $1.22 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.35 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $38.40 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.50 to $24.03 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.40 Japanese yen from 104.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.2050 from $1.1946.

Updated : 2020-12-02 06:07 GMT+08:00

