Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Real Madrid's CL hopes damaged with 2-0 loss to Shakhtar

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 04:25
Shakhtar's Manor Solomon celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk a...
Shakhtar's Manor Solomon, front, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Ma...
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Shakhtar's Taison challenge for the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Do...
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane follows the game during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid ...
Shakhtar's Taison heads the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy Stadiu...

Shakhtar's Manor Solomon celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk a...

Shakhtar's Manor Solomon, front, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Ma...

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Shakhtar's Taison challenge for the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Do...

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane follows the game during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid ...

Shakhtar's Taison heads the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy Stadiu...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance.

Dentinho made the most of a defensive lapse early in the second half and fellow substitute Manor Solomon secured the result late on as the Ukrainian side completed the double over Madrid in the group.

Shakhtar goes ahead of Madrid courtesy of a better head-to-head record. Both teams are one point behind Group B leader Borussia Mönchengladbach, which hosts Inter Milan later.

Madrid hosts Gladbach in the final group match while Shakhtar visits Inter.

Madrid has advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League in all 24 of its previous group-stage campaigns.

Real Madrid knew it could qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Shakhtar and it was close to an early breakthrough, but Marco Asensio hit a good pass from Karim Benzema off the left post from close range.

Asensio was also denied by Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, who did well to push his strike over the bar.

Shakhtar came out in the second half more energized and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had little to do in the first half, pulled off an early save to deny Taison.

That proved to be a warning sign as Shakhtar broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when a rapid counterattack followed by a defensive mix-up allowed Dentinho to sneak in and fire into the bottom left corner.

Another counterattack saw Shakhtar double its lead eight minutes from time as Solomon raced down the left flank before cutting in and drilling into the near bottom corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 06:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment