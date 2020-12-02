Alexa
Browns activate star Myles Garrett from COVID list

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/02 01:32
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, S...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, S...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive star Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games, clearing the end and sack specialist to return this week against Tennessee.

Garrett tested positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated from the team for two days while having symptoms.

The Browns (8-3) won both games without their best player — and one of the NFL's top defenders — but are relieved to have him back for their playoff push.

However, the Browns will be without safety Ronnie Harrison. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games — and perhaps more.

Garrett's return comes as the Browns are preparing to face the Titans (8-3) and running back Derrick Henry, who leads the league with 1,257 yards. Henry had 178 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Garrett was leading the league with 9 1/2 sacks before becoming ill. The 24-year-old has been playing better than at any point during his career and had stated numerous times that one of his goals this season was to be selected as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-02 03:04 GMT+08:00

