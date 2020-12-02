Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

4 rescued, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 01:22
4 rescued, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that four people have been rescued and it is searching for six more who were on a boat that capsized west of Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard said the boat capsized on Sunday in unclear circumstances while near Desecho Island in the Mona Passage.

A ferry en route to the Dominican Republic, the Kydon, reported spotting multiple people in the water and rescued two of them on Monday, it said.

Those aboard a recreational vessel, the Kiara, reported on Tuesday they had rescued two more.

The survivors, brought aboard the Coast Guard cutter Joseph Napier, were reportedly not wearing life jackets when rescued and showed signs of dehydration and sunburn.

The agency did not identify the survivors or their nationalities.

Updated : 2020-12-02 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life