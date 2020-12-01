Alexa
  1. Home

China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/01 15:43
China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

China successfully landed its unmanned Chang'e 5 probe on the surface of the moon on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The probe "successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area," the official China News Service reported, citing space officials.

Read more: How astronauts try to save lives in space with resuscitation

The historic mission, which was launched on November 24, aims to retrieve lunar surface samples to help scientists learn more about the moon's origins. Chang'e 5 is the first sample-return assignment from the moon since 1976.

That mission 44 years ago saw the Soviet Union's Luna 24 come back with about 170 grams (6 ounces) of material but Chang'e 5, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, is planning to drill into the lunar surface and load 2 kilograms of rocks and debris before returning to earth.

The Chinese space program has been gathering pace over the last two decades. In 2003, China became the third nation, after the United States and Russia (and formerly the USSR), to launch a human into space. Beijing has been expanding its program ever since with ambitions to eventually send a manned operation to the lunar surface.

jsi/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2020-12-02 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life