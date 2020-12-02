Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

France's Macron warns against going skiing in Switzerland

By SYLVIE CORBET , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 00:38
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Fran...
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Fran...
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, wave to journalists prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace,...

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Fran...

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Fran...

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, wave to journalists prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace,...

PARIS (AP) — France will apply restrictions to prevent vacationers from going to Swiss ski resorts, and French slopes will remain closed during the Christmas period amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

“If there are countries ... which maintain their ski resorts open, we will have to take control measures" to dissuade people to go to these areas and to be fair toward French ski resorts, Macron said.

Macron was answering a question about Switzerland in a news conference, following a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“Yes, we will take restrictive and dissuasive measures,” Macron said.

Details of the measures will be decided by the French government in the coming days, he added.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last week that French winter sports resorts will be allowed to open for the Christmas season, but ski lifts, and thus, ski slopes, will have to remain shut at least until next month. The measure aims to dissuade people from traveling and mixing in ski resorts to prevent further virus infections.

France has started relaxing lockdown measures on Saturday, but bars and restaurants will remain closed at least until Jan. 20.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo agreed that “we need solidarity ... at our borders. We cannot ask (ski ) resorts to stop their activities and see that people are traveling.”

“In fact, all of us, we don't need a virologist to know that if that's forbidden in France, doing it in another country may not be very clever,” he said.

France and Germany, which has closed its ski resorts, are pushing for similar measures to be taken in other European countries, like Italy and Spain, for the Christmas season. Ski resorts are already open in Switzerland, which has allowed skiing.

Updated : 2020-12-02 01:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life