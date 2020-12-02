Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Colorado-Arizona basketball game postponed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 00:21
The Latest: Colorado-Arizona basketball game postponed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

A college basketball game between Colorado and Arizona scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffaloes’ program.

The Pac-12 said Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing protocols.

The conference will work with both programs to reschedule the game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 01:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life