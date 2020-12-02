Apple Books-Top-10

Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 00:23
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 11/29/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline - 9781524761356 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama - 9781524763183 - (Crown)

3. Deadly Cross by James Patterson - 9780316497992 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728567 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Awakening by Nora Roberts - 9781250272607 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly - 9780316498029 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Innocent by Harlan Coben - 9781101146736 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. War Lord by Bernard Cornwell - 9780062563255 - (Harper)

10. Buried in Secrets by Denise Grover Swank - 9781940562391 - (DGS)

