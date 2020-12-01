Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mikaela Shiffrin skips World Cup speed races in Switzerland

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 23:46
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during the first run of the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2...

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during the first run of the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2...

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will skip World Cup races in Switzerland this weekend after missing training time in speed events during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States ski team said Tuesday.

The three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago.

Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.

“Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, opportunities for training speed this summer were non-existent for Americans,” the team said in a statement.

Shiffrin has not trained since January for downhill or super-G, the team said. She has six of her 66 career World Cup race wins in speed disciplines, with 59 coming in the technical events of slalom or giant slalom.

Shiffrin also has been limited by a back injury this season. She placed second and fifth in a pair of slaloms in Levi, Finland — both won by World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 01:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life
Italian man handed 2-year sentence for trying to rob Taiwan Hi-Life