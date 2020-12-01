Alexa
Sephora to take over cosmetics in Kohl's stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/01 23:08
FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a shopper leaves the Target Store on 34th St. with supplies as carpenter board up the Sephora story ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl's with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations late next year.

It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.

The Sephora's online beauty experience will launch on Kohls.com in the fall of 2021. The deal appears to upend Sephora's 14-year exclusive relationship with J.C. Penney, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. It will emerge from bankruptcy after closing about a third of its stores.

The partnership announced Tuesday, stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits. Kohl's, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has struggled during the pandemic and is looking to draw new and younger customers. Cosmetics chains have been hurt as people consolidate trips to stores to lower their risk exposure.

The Sephora shops will be at the front of Kohl's stores.

Earlier this month, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores next year.

