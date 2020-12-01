|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tottenham
|10
|6
|3
|1
|21
|9
|21
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|3
|1
|22
|17
|21
|Chelsea
|10
|5
|4
|1
|22
|10
|19
|Leicester
|10
|6
|0
|4
|19
|14
|18
|West Ham
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|11
|17
|Southampton
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|16
|17
|Wolverhampton
|10
|5
|2
|3
|11
|11
|17
|Everton
|10
|5
|1
|4
|19
|17
|16
|Man United
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|16
|16
|Aston Villa
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|13
|15
|Man City
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|11
|15
|Leeds
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15
|17
|14
|Newcastle
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|15
|14
|Arsenal
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|10
|4
|1
|5
|12
|15
|13
|Brighton
|10
|2
|4
|4
|14
|16
|10
|Fulham
|10
|2
|1
|7
|11
|19
|7
|West Brom
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|18
|6
|Burnley
|9
|1
|2
|6
|4
|17
|5
|Sheffield United
|10
|0
|1
|9
|4
|16
|1
___
Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 1
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 2
Brighton 1, Liverpool 1
Man City 5, Burnley 0
Everton 0, Leeds 1
West Brom 1, Sheffield United 0
Southampton 2, Man United 3
Chelsea 0, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 1, Fulham 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT
Burnley vs. Everton, 1230 GMT
Man City vs. Fulham, 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Man United, 1730 GMT
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 2000 GMT
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace, 1200 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Leicester, 1415 GMT
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 1915 GMT
Brighton vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2000 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 1230 GMT
Newcastle vs. West Brom, 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Man City, 1730 GMT
Everton vs. Chelsea, 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|11
|28
|Bournemouth
|14
|7
|6
|1
|23
|13
|27
|Watford
|14
|7
|5
|2
|19
|11
|26
|Swansea
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|8
|26
|Reading
|14
|8
|2
|4
|23
|18
|26
|Bristol City
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|14
|24
|Brentford
|14
|6
|5
|3
|20
|13
|23
|Stoke
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|18
|22
|Blackburn
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|16
|21
|Middlesbrough
|14
|5
|6
|3
|14
|9
|21
|Millwall
|14
|4
|8
|2
|12
|10
|20
|Luton Town
|14
|5
|4
|5
|11
|17
|19
|Huddersfield
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|19
|18
|Cardiff
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|13
|17
|QPR
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|20
|17
|Barnsley
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|16
|16
|Birmingham
|14
|3
|7
|4
|10
|12
|16
|Preston
|14
|5
|1
|8
|17
|21
|16
|Rotherham
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|18
|13
|Coventry
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|24
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|3
|3
|8
|9
|17
|12
|Wycombe
|14
|2
|4
|8
|7
|20
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|3
|5
|6
|7
|12
|8
|Derby
|14
|1
|4
|9
|6
|21
|7
___
Luton Town 1, Birmingham 1
QPR 3, Rotherham 2
Stoke 2, Norwich 3
Wycombe 0, Huddersfield 0
Barnsley 0, Brentford 1
Preston 0, Blackburn 3
Bournemouth 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Middlesbrough 3, Derby 0
Millwall 1, Reading 1
Bristol City 0, Watford 0
Coventry 1, Cardiff 0
Swansea 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Brentford 2, QPR 1
Reading 3, Bristol City 1
Birmingham 0, Millwall 0
Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1
Cardiff 4, Luton Town 0
Derby 1, Wycombe 1
Huddersfield 3, Middlesbrough 2
Norwich 1, Coventry 1
Rotherham 2, Bournemouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Stoke 0
Watford 4, Preston 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Swansea 1
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 1900 GMT
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 1945 GMT
Derby vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT
QPR vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Brentford, 2000 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Watford, 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 1730 GMT
Reading vs. Nottingham Forest, 1230 GMT
Brentford vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. QPR, 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 1945 GMT
Watford vs. Rotherham, 1945 GMT
Stoke vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 1900 GMT
Barnsley vs. Wycombe, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Derby, 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Birmingham, 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Watford, 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Preston, 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Reading, 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|13
|10
|0
|3
|24
|10
|30
|Peterborough
|14
|9
|1
|4
|23
|13
|28
|Charlton
|13
|8
|2
|3
|19
|12
|26
|Lincoln
|13
|8
|2
|3
|16
|9
|26
|Portsmouth
|14
|7
|4
|3
|26
|14
|25
|Ipswich
|14
|8
|1
|5
|19
|15
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|7
|2
|5
|25
|14
|23
|Sunderland
|13
|6
|5
|2
|17
|11
|23
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|7
|1
|3
|14
|10
|22
|Doncaster
|12
|6
|3
|3
|22
|14
|21
|Plymouth
|13
|5
|4
|4
|20
|21
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|13
|4
|5
|4
|16
|16
|17
|Gillingham
|13
|5
|2
|6
|13
|17
|17
|Crewe
|14
|5
|1
|8
|13
|14
|16
|Blackpool
|13
|5
|1
|7
|14
|18
|16
|Swindon
|14
|5
|1
|8
|19
|26
|16
|Northampton
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14
|23
|15
|Milton Keynes Dons
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|14
|Oxford United
|13
|4
|1
|8
|15
|23
|13
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|4
|6
|12
|20
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|20
|13
|Burton Albion
|14
|2
|4
|8
|18
|28
|10
|Shrewsbury
|13
|1
|6
|6
|13
|21
|9
|Wigan
|13
|2
|2
|9
|9
|20
|8
___
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0
Burton Albion 4, Charlton 2
Ipswich 0, Hull 3
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 2
Peterborough 1, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Rochdale 1, Northampton 1
Swindon 0, Lincoln 1
Wigan 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Doncaster 3, Blackpool 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Sunderland 1
Ipswich 0, Charlton 2
Oxford United 1, Swindon 2
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT
Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Peterborough, 1800 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Hull vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Swindon, 1300 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newport County
|13
|9
|2
|2
|21
|11
|29
|Cheltenham
|14
|8
|2
|4
|22
|12
|26
|Cambridge United
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26
|10
|25
|Forest Green
|14
|7
|4
|3
|19
|13
|25
|Exeter
|14
|6
|6
|2
|26
|17
|24
|Leyton Orient
|15
|7
|3
|5
|24
|17
|24
|Carlisle
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|15
|23
|Salford
|13
|6
|4
|3
|21
|11
|22
|Bolton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|18
|22
|Tranmere
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|15
|21
|Colchester
|13
|5
|5
|3
|20
|20
|20
|Harrogate Town
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|14
|19
|Port Vale
|15
|6
|1
|8
|18
|18
|19
|Morecambe
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|25
|19
|Crawley Town
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|18
|18
|Walsall
|14
|3
|8
|3
|13
|16
|17
|Oldham
|14
|5
|2
|7
|21
|27
|17
|Grimsby Town
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|18
|15
|Barrow
|14
|2
|7
|5
|20
|22
|13
|Bradford
|13
|3
|4
|6
|13
|17
|13
|Stevenage
|14
|2
|5
|7
|10
|15
|11
|Mansfield Town
|14
|1
|8
|5
|13
|19
|