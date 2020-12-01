Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan court resumes appeal hearing in Daniel Pearl murder

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 21:14
Faisal Siddiqi, center, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in 2002, leaves the Sup...
Farooq Naek, a lawyer for the provincial Sindh government, talks to a reporter while leaving the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel P...
Mahmood Shaikh, defense lawyer for British-born Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pear...
Farooq Naek, a lawyer for the provincial Sindh government, leaves the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pearl case, in Islamabad, Pa...
Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in 2002, leaves the Supreme Cou...

Faisal Siddiqi, center, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in 2002, leaves the Sup...

Farooq Naek, a lawyer for the provincial Sindh government, talks to a reporter while leaving the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel P...

Mahmood Shaikh, defense lawyer for British-born Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pear...

Farooq Naek, a lawyer for the provincial Sindh government, leaves the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pearl case, in Islamabad, Pa...

Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in 2002, leaves the Supreme Cou...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court on Tuesday resumed the hearing of an appeal from the family of American journalist Daniel Pearl against the acquittal of a British-born Pakistani man convicted over the 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter.

The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, was sentenced to death and three others were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the plot. But a lower Pakistani court in April acquitted him and three others, a move that stunned the U.S. government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups.

The acquittal is now being appealed separately by the government and Pearl’s family, a process that under Pakistani law could take years. The government has opposed Sheikh’s release, saying it would endanger the public. He is to remain in custody until the appeals are resolved.

Government lawyer Farooq Naek began opening arguments Tuesday in the capital of Islamabad, and would continue on Wednesday.

The case was adjourned in late October for four weeks due to the absence of Naek, who was unwell, and following the request of Sheikh’s defense lawyer.

Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi in which he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

Pearl, 38, of Encino, California, was abducted Jan. 23, 2002. In Sheikh’s original trial, emails between Sheikh and Pearl presented in court showed Sheikh gained Pearl’s confidence sharing their experiences as both waited for the birth of their first child. Pearl’s wife Marianne Pearl gave birth to a son, Adam, in May 2002.

Updated : 2020-12-01 22:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4