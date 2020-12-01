Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;77;Partly sunny;86;77;SW;8;80%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;83;68;Sunny and nice;85;69;N;4;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;59;48;Areas of low clouds;59;46;ENE;9;78%;33%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;64;52;Cooler with showers;57;45;NW;11;75%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;50;40;An afternoon shower;44;40;SSW;4;92%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;37;31;A little icy mix;33;17;W;4;88%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;35;Mostly sunny;53;35;NE;4;62%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Bitterly cold;6;2;Mostly sunny, cold;14;2;ENE;8;69%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;90;74;Thunderstorms;90;71;WNW;10;81%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;56;47;Clouds and sun;57;49;ENE;4;70%;38%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;67;54;Turning cloudy;70;61;WNW;7;58%;14%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;65;53;E;5;72%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;SE;3;83%;74%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;79;60;Nice with some sun;80;63;NE;9;60%;25%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;91;78;Hazy sun;85;78;N;6;58%;44%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;44;Partly sunny;57;37;NNW;10;57%;16%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;39;25;Partly sunny, chilly;37;25;NNW;10;33%;17%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;40;27;Fog, then some sun;39;35;ESE;10;67%;39%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;39;31;Mostly sunny;37;26;SE;6;78%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;47;A little p.m. rain;68;46;ESE;5;66%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;88;67;Partly sunny;89;68;NNW;6;42%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;36;26;Partly sunny;34;26;ESE;7;76%;26%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;46;37;An afternoon shower;44;37;SSW;3;85%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;37;23;Fog, then some sun;37;26;ESE;4;80%;13%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;37;20;Fog, then some sun;36;27;ENE;5;73%;25%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Periods of sun;85;66;SSE;6;61%;55%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;67;Cloudy;84;69;NNE;6;47%;61%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;53;39;Mostly sunny;54;35;NW;5;51%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;71;55;Hazy sunshine;70;56;E;5;52%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;67;55;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSE;22;49%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;83;70;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;ESE;4;61%;43%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Rain tapering off;85;77;NNE;14;84%;90%;2

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;37;26;Mostly sunny, milder;47;28;WSW;6;40%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;90;75;Tropical cyclone;84;76;WNW;12;83%;96%;1

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;38;32;Partly sunny;39;29;S;7;77%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;84;75;Partly sunny;84;75;N;15;73%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;59;46;A little p.m. rain;52;36;NW;10;61%;59%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;NNE;9;78%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny;77;52;Hazy sun;79;53;WNW;6;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Afternoon flurries;43;18;Inc. clouds;29;19;W;8;60%;60%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;64;Hazy sunshine;84;65;NNE;4;56%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;94;74;A t-storm or two;90;75;SE;4;76%;94%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;48;43;Clouds and sunshine;46;35;WSW;12;80%;62%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;55;36;A stray shower;57;37;NNE;7;55%;56%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;56;Partly sunny;67;55;WNW;11;68%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;71;62;Hazy sunshine;72;62;NE;5;52%;18%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;79;61;A shower and t-storm;79;61;ESE;5;76%;85%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;73;61;Sunny and breezy;76;62;ENE;14;58%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;40;36;A passing shower;38;28;S;11;94%;57%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;88;75;A morning shower;89;72;NNE;3;68%;58%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NNE;8;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;Partly sunny;84;70;NE;7;57%;17%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;81;62;Hazy sunshine;82;62;E;5;58%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;76;49;Hazy sun;75;48;N;6;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;46;42;Cloudy and chilly;46;43;ENE;9;77%;16%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A couple of t-storms;92;77;W;9;70%;77%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;82;69;Partly sunny;83;71;N;8;58%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;53;NNE;7;55%;60%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun and mild;64;32;Hazy sunshine;63;32;SSW;5;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;58;Hazy sunshine;87;57;N;4;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sun;69;46;S;4;62%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;Sunny and nice;90;64;N;11;11%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;32;30;A little snow;31;31;ESE;6;85%;67%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun, nice;86;75;Mostly cloudy;86;75;ENE;5;58%;36%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;6;66%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;83;61;Hazy sunshine;82;62;ENE;4;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;NW;5;77%;77%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;59;38;Showers around;62;38;S;9;53%;83%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;89;75;Hazy sunshine;89;75;SW;6;75%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;73;64;Mostly cloudy;72;65;SSE;9;71%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;66;51;Fog, then some sun;62;49;NE;5;65%;6%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;48;36;An afternoon shower;44;38;W;5;83%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;Plenty of sun;73;50;ESE;5;33%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Decreasing clouds;85;77;WSW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, fog early;61;40;Partly sunny, cooler;51;31;NNE;6;56%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;79;Showers around;87;80;WNW;9;72%;74%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;N;4;77%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;85;75;ESE;5;68%;64%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;75;48;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;11;45%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;74;47;Mostly sunny;72;45;SSE;4;41%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;67;53;Mostly sunny;73;61;ENE;12;50%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;28;24;SE;6;80%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;77;Mostly cloudy;92;78;ENE;14;60%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;77;60;Partly sunny;79;59;SE;7;60%;29%;11

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;53;35;Showers of rain/snow;38;28;WSW;5;75%;75%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;31;22;Low clouds breaking;25;18;SE;5;66%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;Hazy sunshine;93;76;NNW;6;49%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;79;60;Variable clouds;78;60;NE;12;58%;45%;9

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;54;36;Some sun;46;38;W;13;47%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Occasional rain;64;51;A couple of showers;64;52;NE;6;81%;80%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;9;1;Partly sunny, cold;8;-2;ESE;4;84%;19%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;57;41;Sunshine;58;45;W;4;61%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;34;25;A bit of a.m. snow;34;30;SE;6;95%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;46;31;A little snow;33;24;WSW;11;80%;56%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;84;77;Spotty showers;85;76;ESE;10;82%;90%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;82;75;Rain and a t-storm;82;75;NNW;3;86%;79%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;87;75;A few showers;88;75;E;6;79%;84%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;46;34;An afternoon shower;43;34;W;5;70%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;73;53;Plenty of sun;78;56;S;12;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;NE;9;60%;37%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;W;10;76%;60%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;70;A shower in places;87;70;ESE;5;62%;55%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Clouds and sun, cold;30;23;ESE;6;66%;26%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;40;20;Clouds breaking;38;17;NW;4;45%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;67;53;Showers, some heavy;66;53;ESE;8;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;ESE;4;61%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;E;8;71%;86%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;42;30;Cloudy and colder;31;20;NNE;22;58%;34%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;36;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;24;SSE;7;81%;12%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;74;A t-storm around;84;76;E;7;71%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;65;60;Hazy sun;73;61;SE;9;70%;44%;3

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;56;48;Rain;53;42;NE;5;87%;92%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;35;28;Clearing;33;22;SSE;6;79%;6%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;Partly sunny;57;46;WSW;6;64%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Heavy thunderstorms;71;65;Rain and a t-storm;70;66;ENE;6;84%;100%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;83;72;Partly sunny;84;74;E;7;71%;58%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;82;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;N;5;73%;59%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;74;48;Nice with sunshine;76;46;E;5;38%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;51;Sunshine;89;54;SW;6;30%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;72;A stray shower;86;72;N;9;68%;47%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;68;45;Partly sunny;63;40;NE;3;61%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;47;37;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;ESE;5;65%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;43;29;Partly sunny;42;27;WNW;5;42%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;57;48;Partly sunny;55;46;NNW;9;61%;13%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;N;7;74%;56%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;27;17;Partly sunny;34;19;ESE;3;85%;17%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;83;75;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;ENE;7;67%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;37;32;A passing shower;40;32;S;4;91%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;Cooler;77;61;ESE;15;53%;62%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;69;63;A shower or two;69;61;NE;10;71%;80%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;37;32;A snow shower;36;23;SSE;8;86%;57%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;50;35;Brief a.m. showers;47;36;NE;4;78%;83%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;45;34;Mostly sunny;50;35;NE;4;70%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;58;40;Turning cloudy;54;42;WSW;4;46%;43%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and pleasant;73;48;Mostly sunny;69;47;NE;5;72%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;58;44;Spotty showers;67;48;E;4;50%;71%;2

Tokyo, Japan;More sun than clouds;55;42;Cooler, p.m. rain;47;43;N;9;79%;87%;1

Toronto, Canada;Periods of wet snow;34;33;Partly sunny, breezy;39;32;WSW;17;66%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;66;57;Mostly sunny;69;57;SSW;8;53%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;50;A shower in the p.m.;69;51;WNW;8;62%;94%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with some sun;0;-15;Sunny and very cold;5;-14;W;6;67%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;47;42;Hazy sunshine;55;44;NE;3;43%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog;37;25;Partly sunny;35;29;SE;10;75%;28%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny;81;62;E;5;48%;9%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;33;20;Clouds and sun, cold;26;22;SE;6;79%;28%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;36;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;25;SE;9;77%;1%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;48;Becoming very windy;63;59;NNW;23;64%;25%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;93;74;Warm with hazy sun;94;74;NW;5;52%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds may break;44;31;Mostly sunny;45;30;NE;2;62%;24%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-01 21:01 GMT+08:00

