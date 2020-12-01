Alexa
Japanese entertainer Sayuri invited to promote Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Tainan route

Guanzihling's mud hot springs, urn roast chicken among attractions to be found along route

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 20:50
Sayuri (Facebook, Sayuri photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a domestic travel boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siraya National Scenic Area Administration (SNSAA) has invited Japanese entertainer Sayuri to promote a two-day itinerary along Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Guanzihling to NPM Southern Branch route.

Japanese TV host Sayuri has been invited as a brand spokesperson, the SNSAA said, adding that she will be promoting attractions along the route as well as the convenience of taking the bus based on personal experience, according to Liberty Times.

Attractions along the route include Baoquan Bridge, Wumiler Community, Guanzihling Lingding Park, Guanzihling Lotus Festival, Guanzihling Hot Spring, Shuishang Nanjing Sugar Factory, Nanjing Train Station, and the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.

SNSAA Director Hsu Chu-lung (許主龍) said that visitors should not miss Guanzihling’s mud hot spring and the local delicacy of urn roast chicken. The director also encouraged visitors to visit all the attractions along the route.

For more information about the route and its attractions, please visit this website.


Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Guanzihling to NPM Southern Branch route (Siraya National Scenic Area Administration video)
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle
Sayuri
Guanzihling

Updated : 2020-12-01 22:29 GMT+08:00

