IPL giant invests in new American T20 cricket league

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 19:39
NEW YORK (AP) — The owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders have agreed to make a “significant long-term investment” in the first professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Knight Riders Group, whose majority owner is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, said it will provide a cash injection as well as strategic expertise in an effort to help Major Cricket League flourish.

The inaugural season is scheduled for 2022, with competition organizers promising “top players from around the globe.”

“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA,” Khan said. “We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years.”

No financial details were disclosed.

The Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League in 2012 and ’14 and bought the Trinidad and Tobago T20 franchise in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015.

“We have a shared vision to bring world-class professional cricket to the world’s largest sports market," said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan of Major League Cricket.

“The announcement today is a significant step forward in showing the potential of the American market.”

Updated : 2020-12-01 21:01 GMT+08:00

