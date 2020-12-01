Cruise launches along Taiwan’s southwest coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A roll-on/roll-off vessel called the Tai Hwa set out for its first cruise from Kaohsiung Harbor’s Sinbin Pier to the outlying island of Xiao Liuqiu on Sunday (Nov. 29), a route that it will follow every week.

Taking a three-hour cruise along Taiwan’s southwest waters, the 700 passengers were able to enjoy the sun setting over the sea, according to CNA.

The Tai Hwa's operator said more entertainment will be planned in the future to make it feel more like an international cruise.

Tour guides, performances, bingo, and afternoon tea will be available on the ship. The cruise starts at 3 p.m. from Kaohsiung Harbor and returns to the pier at 6 p.m. every Sunday, with the price set at NT$788 (US$26.3) per person.



(CNA photo)