4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 18:52
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire broke out at an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said.

The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish, said Kwon Hyeok-ju of the Gyeonggi Provincial Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

One of the six residents who was injured in the fire was in critical condition, while the others were being treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, he said.

Chin Young, South Korea’s Minister of the Interior and Safety, convened an emergency meeting where he called for officials to fully support the families of those injured or killed and thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire.

Kwon said the fire may have been sparked while workers repaired one of the apartments.

Updated : 2020-12-01 19:30 GMT+08:00

