Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Taiwan tour begins

Tour begins Wednesday in Taipei, performance with National Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 11

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2020/12/01 18:57
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Taiwan tour begins Dec. 2 in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Taiwan tour will begin Wednesday (Dec. 2) in Taipei.

The schedule of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS), which normally performs classical music in concert halls across the world, has been disrupted by the pandemic. As of now, performances at New York City's Lincoln Center, the group's home, are closed until next summer too.

In collaboration with the Bach Inspiration Music Learning Center, CMS has selected six musicians to host chamber music concerts and classes across Taiwan.

"Music is the food for my soul," said Wu Han (吳菡), co-director of CMS. "After months not playing music," he continued, "it is very likely that I will cry on the stage after performing."

One of the artists, Yura Lee, shared that she is impressed with how Taiwan is dealing with COVID-19. "It's like a miracle,” she said, emphasizing that she cherishes the opportunity, as it's unavailable in the U.S.

Violinist Kristine Lee conceded that the two-week quarantine is not that long. "If it was for a month," she said, "I would still do it, because I'm hungry for music, and the audience needs it too."

After quarantine, on Nov. 29, the musicians visited Taipei Municipal Jinhua Junior High for an educational program. They also began their own rehearsals for concerts starting on Dec. 2.

Violinist Richard Lin (林品任), who was selected as only one of five out of 187 auditioners for his seat, will be performing back home in Taiwan for the first time as part of the group.

The chamber music concerts will take place on Dec. 3 in the National Theatre and Concert Hall Taipei and Dec. 5-6 in Weiwuying National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. The classes will be held at Weiwuying on Dec. 4 and at National Chiao Tung University on Dec. 6.

CMS will also perform with the National Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 11.

Artists performing include pianist Wu Han; violinists Richard Lin, Kristine Lee, Matthew Lipman, and Yura Lee; and celloists Keith Robinson and Dimitri Atapine.

For more information, please visit the website or the Facebook page.
Taiwan tour
chamber music
Richard Lin
violinist
Wu Han
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Updated : 2020-12-01 21:00 GMT+08:00

