British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment

Police believe British man died from heart attack while surfing internet alone in his apartment

  1170
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 18:47
Taipei City Zhongshan Police Department. (police.gov.taipei photo)

Taipei City Zhongshan Police Department. (police.gov.taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Authorities have determined that a British man who was found dead in his Taipei apartment in mid-November had died from a heart attack as he suffered from diabetes.

On Nov. 12, a British man was found dead in his rental apartment in Taipei's Zhongshan District. When police arrived on the scene they found a man in his 50s lying in his bed with signs of bleeding from his body, reported China Times.

The man is married, but his wife resides in the Philippines, and the two kept in touch through video chats, according to SET News. He had been working at a well-known cram school in Taipei and was said to have a good working relationship with his colleagues.

On Nov. 10, his colleagues noticed that he suddenly failed to appear for his regularly scheduled classes. Two days later, some of his colleagues went to check on him in his apartment.

However no one answered the door, so they asked his landlord to help them enter the apartment. Once inside, they were shocked to find his lifeless body inside and signs that rigor mortis had set it, reported Apple Daily.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was last seen alive entering his apartment at 9 p.m. on Nov. 10. Police found no signs of intruders, and the man had apparently been accessing the internet from his laptop before suddenly dying.

Police initially speculated that the man had inflicted injuries to himself before dying of a heart attack. However, they later concluded that the bleeding from his corpse was caused by ants.

Prosecutors and police have informed the man's family members, including his wife in the Philippines, and requested that they come to Taiwan to assist in the investigation and make funeral arrangements.
death
heart attack
diabetes
sudden death
English Teachers in Taiwan
foreigners in Taiwan

Updated : 2020-12-01 21:00 GMT+08:00

