New wave of northeast winds to bring colder weather to Taiwan Thursday

  143
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 17:48
(CWB satellite map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a northeast monsoon lashes Taiwan with heavy rain and cold temperatures, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that a new, even colder wave of northeastern winds will bring even colder weather to the country later this week, with the mercury dipping down to as low as 13 degrees Celsius by Thursday (Dec. 3).

The CWB predicts that the weather in Taiwan this week will continue to be dominated by a northeast monsoon. Northern Taiwan will be wet and cold, while central and southern Taiwan will see stable weather, with a large temperature swing between day and night.

CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) predicted that due to the current northeast monsoon, there is a high chance of rainfall in Taoyuan and areas in northern and eastern Taiwan. The areas where rain will be heaviest are Keelung, the north coast, the northeast, and mountainous areas of greater Taipei.

The CWB predicts that another wave of northeast winds will arrive on Thursday and will be stronger. The weather bureau forecasts a significant drop in temperatures from late Thursday evening to early Friday morning.

The low temperature from central to northern Taiwan will range between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, and open areas may see lower temperatures of between 13 and 14 degrees from Thursday night to Friday morning. Prior to the arrival of the new cold wave, the low temperatures will range between 16 and 18 degrees in central, northern, and northeast Taiwan, while southern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan will see lows ranging between 19 and 20 degrees throughout the week.

In addition, before Thursday, the north coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), and the Hengchun Peninsula could see large waves. In Tainan and areas north of it, eastern Taiwan, and outlying islands, strong gusts of up to Level 8 to 10 on the Beaufort scale are possible during the week.
northeast monsoon
cold wave
cold front
cold weather
northeast winds

Updated : 2020-12-01 19:29 GMT+08:00

