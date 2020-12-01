Taiwan to investigate Chinese-made drones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) promised to investigate the government procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after a legislator alleged Tuesday (Dec. 1) that 70 percent of the drones were made in China.

If there were any doubts about the information security of the equipment, they would not be used, the premier told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純).

Japan was planning to reject drones posing a security threat, as they could pass on data to China, Ho pointed out, yet at least 70 percent of the 726 UAVs Taiwan’s government had bought were manufactured in the communist country, CNA reported.

Numerous Chinese tech products were shown to have a military background, resulting in them being banned by several countries, Premier Su agreed. He added that the government would draw up an inventory of the drones acquired by its departments and reject those that posed a threat to national security.