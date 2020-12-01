Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to investigate Chinese-made drones

More than 70% of Taiwanese government's 726 UAVs made in China: DPP lawmaker

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 17:30
A Chinese-made drone 

A Chinese-made drone  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) promised to investigate the government procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after a legislator alleged Tuesday (Dec. 1) that 70 percent of the drones were made in China.

If there were any doubts about the information security of the equipment, they would not be used, the premier told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純).

Japan was planning to reject drones posing a security threat, as they could pass on data to China, Ho pointed out, yet at least 70 percent of the 726 UAVs Taiwan’s government had bought were manufactured in the communist country, CNA reported.

Numerous Chinese tech products were shown to have a military background, resulting in them being banned by several countries, Premier Su agreed. He added that the government would draw up an inventory of the drones acquired by its departments and reject those that posed a threat to national security.
UAVs
drones
Made in China
Su Tseng-chang
information security

RELATED ARTICLES

Pork protests delay Taiwan premier's briefing at Legislative Yuan
Pork protests delay Taiwan premier's briefing at Legislative Yuan
2020/11/27 15:56
Taiwan president denies plans for Cabinet reshuffle
Taiwan president denies plans for Cabinet reshuffle
2020/11/25 16:27
Taiwan government making progress on drug war: Premier
Taiwan government making progress on drug war: Premier
2020/11/24 11:50
Taiwan military drone to start production in 2024
Taiwan military drone to start production in 2024
2020/11/19 14:01
Chinese drone flying app includes 9-dash line, angering Vietnamese
Chinese drone flying app includes 9-dash line, angering Vietnamese
2020/11/16 17:54

Updated : 2020-12-01 18:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4