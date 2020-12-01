Taipei 101 to open top floor for sightseeing next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 announced on Monday (Nov. 30) it will open the outdoor space of its top floor to tourists for the first time next year, for the price of NT$1,299 (US$46) per person.

As Taipei 101 only opens its 89th-floor observatory to tourists, the building’s tourism office director, Huang Chiung-hsuan (黃瓊萱), said that many visitors have asked whether there really are 101 floors. Looking for a way to make the building more appealing to tourists spawned the idea of opening the top floor to tourists, Huang added.

Currently, visitors can pay an extra NT$101 on top of the regular NT$300 ticket to take another elevator to the indoor space of the 101st floor that was previously only available to heads of state or VVIPs, according to CNA. During a month-long trial run from Dec. 1 – 31, Taiwanese citizens can gain access to the indoor space of the 101st floor from the 89th-floor observatory for free. However, the number of visitors per hour is limited to 200.

If visitors would like to wander around the outdoor space of the 101st floor, they will have to pay an additional NT$999. While out on the top of the building, people will be provided with a guided tour of Taipei‘s skyline, according to Taipei 101 officials. The outdoor space is only open three times in the afternoon, given weather and human resources limitations.

Building officials also said that there will be a 2021 countdown party which will allow participants to watch the Taipei 101 fireworks up close. There will be games and DJ shows at the party, from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, Taipei 101 said, adding that the price for party admission is NT$1,500 per person.

For more information about the trail run, please click here.



Indoor space of 101st floor (Taipei 101 photo)



Outdoor space of 101st floor (Taipei 101 photo)