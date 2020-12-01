Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel Opens in Picturesque Lantau Island

The second Sheraton Hotel in Hong Kong, The Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel is set to be the new social hub in Tung Chung for locals and travelers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2020 - Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, situated in picturesque Tung Chung, Lantau, opens its doors today. The new hotel will serve as the neighborhood hotspot for locals and travelers to enjoy meaningful connections and elevated guest experiences and adventures within and beyond the hotel.

















Conveniently located atop T-Bay in Tung Chung, the newest community hub of restaurants, bars and shops , the hotel is only a 10-minute drive from Hong Kong International Airport and Asia-World Expo. It also enjoys close proximity to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the Shenzhen border with China and local attractions which include designer shopping in Citygate Malls, The Big Buddha, Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car and Hong Kong Disneyland. Nature explorers can also have easy access to some of the city's best hiking trails and beaches on Lantau Island.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our second Sheraton Hotel in Hong Kong. Sheraton is Marriott International's most global brand, and this opening marks another exciting milestone for the brand's continued expansion in the region." said Henry Lee, President of Greater China, Marriott International. "We look forward to offering travelers more choices and flexibility through tailored services and inviting spaces that provide them chances to connect with the community as they visit this metropolitan city."





The new hotel features 218 rooms and suites tastefully decorated in pastel shades and full-length windows from which to take in the sweeping views of the mountain and the sea. Walls are adorned with local art, taking their cues from the cultural icons of the region, allowing guests a chance to embed themselves in the local community. Guestrooms are appointed with modern amenities including 49-inch LCD televisions, high-speed wireless internet and premium bath essentials.

The hotel celebrates Sheraton's rich heritage as a central pillar of the communities in which it sits around the world and a place where locals and international travelers alike can come together and cultivate emotional connections. As part of the community program, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel has partnered with a local bee farm, Mui Wo Lychee Hill Holiday Farm to offer exclusive tours for guests. Chefs also incorporate the organic honey from the bee farm as well as other locally sourced produce into some of the signature dishes and drinks including the Honey Bourbon Old Fashioned at Sunset Grill. A dedicated Community Manager is a friendly face that is always on hand to help guests and locals with anything they need, while also delivering unique guest experiences through curated community programs and local partnerships.

The art of bringing communities together flows throughout the hotel, including in the Executive Lounge, designed to offer comfort and connectivity for executive floor guests and Marriott Bonvoy Platinum members. The space is a relaxing sanctuary for guests to stay productive, savor complimentary breakfast, or unwind after a day of work with happy hour drinks and canapés.

The hotel has four distinctive dining venues, offering multi-faceted culinary journeys for every palate. Sophisticated destination dining on offer includes the Sunset Grill, a rooftop grill restaurant, a temple to dry-aged meats and all-things perfectly grilled to order. Guests can converse over artfully mixed cocktails on the outdoor terrace before settling in over dinner in an inviting intimate bistro grill setting. Yue, a modern Chinese dining restaurant offers creative yet authentic Cantonese and southern Chinese specialties that brings business travelers and families together in a contemporary setting. Lobby Lounge, a perfect place to relax and enjoy an artisan coffee from a local coffee brand, Porter Coffee. The lively Cafe Lantau offers all-day dining with local and international dishes from fresh seafood to a noodle station to grilled meats, all freshly prepared by expert chefs and presented at live stations.

For guests to maintain their health and wellness routines during their travels, the hotel also features a 24-hour fitness center where guests can work out with a sea view or relax at the inviting azure blue swimming pool deck. Youngsters will be entertained at the Kids Playroom with a wide range of activities.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of the modern MICE and wedding planner, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel features one of the largest ballrooms in Hong Kong with 3,400 sqm of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. For large-scale events, the pillar-free Grand Ballroom can accommodate 1,300 guests and delegates, while it can be divided into three independent areas. For more intimate events, meeting spaces comprise two outdoor terraces, including one with breathtaking 270-degree ocean views, ideal for picture-perfect weddings, and four multi-function meeting rooms.

"We are delighted to be planting Sheraton's iconic roots here yet again with the opening of Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, creating a new destination for leisure or business travellers," said Sander Looijen, Cluster General Manager for Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong, Tung Chung. "In early 2021, we are also planning to launch the city's first Four Points by Sheraton - Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong, Tung Chung, together with Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel. This will mark Marriott International's first dual-branded hotel opening in Hong Kong. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our elevated guest services, the authentic local flavors and experiences the city has been known for."





For reservations for Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, please call +852 2535 0035 or book via www.sheratonhongkongtungchung.com . Terms and conditions apply.





Please download high-resolution images here: https://bit.ly/SheratonHongKongTungChung

