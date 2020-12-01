Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Japan representative office reveals new logo highlighting close Taiwan-Japan relations

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association releases new logo to commemorate Taiwan's kindness during 311 earthquake

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 15:55
New logo portrays close friendship between Taiwan and Japan. (Facebook, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association photo)

New logo portrays close friendship between Taiwan and Japan. (Facebook, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 311 Tohoku earthquake next March, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association on Tuesday (Dec. 1) released a new logo and accompanying visual to thank Taiwan for its assistance to Japan in the aftermath of the devastating tremor.

The association stated that after the 311 earthquake, Taiwan donated more than JPY$25 billion (US$240 million) to Japan, provided relief supplies, and dispatched emergency rescue teams. The association stated that in order to commemorate Taiwan’s kindness and deepen the friendship between the two nations, it revealed a new logo and creative drawing, CNA reported.

The association stated that the design concept of the logo is to create happiness together, create a future together, and build hope together. No matter how the future changes, Japan and Taiwan will listen to each other's needs; no matter the distance, the two countries will always share joy.

The idea behind the creative visual incorporates the shape of the Chinese character for "person" to expand on the logo’s message of Japanese-Taiwan friendship, according to the association. Additionally, the back-to-back pose symbolizes mutual reliance, trust, and support between the Japanese and Taiwanese. The diverse ages, generations, genders, and occupations of the figures represent the inclusivity of Taiwan and Japan’s relationship.

According to the press release issued by the association, the new logo and visual were created by "Biaugust" studio, which is comprised of designers Chuang Jui-hao (莊瑞豪) and Lu Zhen-yun (盧袗雲), who graduated from Musashino Art University and Tama Art University, respectively.
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
Taiwan-Japan relations
Tohoku earthquake

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese foreign minister proposes only allowing Chinese, Japanese official vessels near Diaoyu Islands
Chinese foreign minister proposes only allowing Chinese, Japanese official vessels near Diaoyu Islands
2020/11/26 14:53
Japanese lawmakers voice support for Taiwan's inclusion in upcoming WHA
Japanese lawmakers voice support for Taiwan's inclusion in upcoming WHA
2020/11/05 15:17
Taiwan joins US, Japan, Australia in holding global workshop on pandemic-related crime
Taiwan joins US, Japan, Australia in holding global workshop on pandemic-related crime
2020/10/28 13:34
Taiwan legislators pen letter inviting Abe to visit nation next year
Taiwan legislators pen letter inviting Abe to visit nation next year
2020/10/13 15:06
Fuji TV lists Taiwan representative as 'ambassador to Japan'
Fuji TV lists Taiwan representative as 'ambassador to Japan'
2020/09/25 11:26

Updated : 2020-12-01 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities