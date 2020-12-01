Japan representative office reveals new logo highlighting close Taiwan-Japan relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 311 Tohoku earthquake next March, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association on Tuesday (Dec. 1) released a new logo and accompanying visual to thank Taiwan for its assistance to Japan in the aftermath of the devastating tremor.

The association stated that after the 311 earthquake, Taiwan donated more than JPY$25 billion (US$240 million) to Japan, provided relief supplies, and dispatched emergency rescue teams. The association stated that in order to commemorate Taiwan’s kindness and deepen the friendship between the two nations, it revealed a new logo and creative drawing, CNA reported.

The association stated that the design concept of the logo is to create happiness together, create a future together, and build hope together. No matter how the future changes, Japan and Taiwan will listen to each other's needs; no matter the distance, the two countries will always share joy.

The idea behind the creative visual incorporates the shape of the Chinese character for "person" to expand on the logo’s message of Japanese-Taiwan friendship, according to the association. Additionally, the back-to-back pose symbolizes mutual reliance, trust, and support between the Japanese and Taiwanese. The diverse ages, generations, genders, and occupations of the figures represent the inclusivity of Taiwan and Japan’s relationship.

According to the press release issued by the association, the new logo and visual were created by "Biaugust" studio, which is comprised of designers Chuang Jui-hao (莊瑞豪) and Lu Zhen-yun (盧袗雲), who graduated from Musashino Art University and Tama Art University, respectively.