NATO needs to address rising Chinese power, report suggests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NATO must overhaul how it deals with China and its rising military threat, in addition to the continued challenges from Russia, according to a report to be published on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

“NATO 2030” is a 60-page report containing 138 recommendations for the 30-member alliance to be discussed Tuesday at a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, The New York Times reported. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg requested the report after French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the alliance as “brain dead” last year.

A large part of the report is focused on China, and it recommends establishing a consultative body to organize Western policy toward Beijing and to bring attention to Chinese activities that could influence Western security, including spying, supply chains, information warfare, and arms buildups, The New York Times cited.

“China is no longer the benign trading partner that the West had hoped for. It is the rising power of our century and NATO must adapt,” one NATO diplomat who has seen the report told Reuters. It also suggests creating an analytical center to study disruptive and emerging technologies and to take advantage of artificial intelligence, so that NATO can enhance security and deterrence against cyber and hybrid warfare.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the release on Monday (Nov. 30), Stoltenberg said, “China is not our adversary. Its rise presents an important opportunity for our economies and trade. We need to engage with China on issues such as arms control and climate change. But there are also important challenges to our security. China is investing massively in new weapons. It is coming closer to us, from the Arctic to Africa and by investing in our infrastructure. China does not share our values. It does not respect fundamental human rights and tries to intimidate other countries. We must address this together, both as NATO Allies, and as a community of like-minded countries.”

In other proposals, the report will suggest that NATO foreign ministers meet more frequently and will call for a strengthening of the secretary general’s role as an international mediator. The report is expected to be presented to NATO heads of state and governments next year.