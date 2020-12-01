Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s EVA Air taps facial recognition for passenger boarding

Technology connected with US biometric exit system

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/01 14:23
EVA Air taps facial recognition for passenger boarding

EVA Air taps facial recognition for passenger boarding (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air announced Tuesday (Dec. 1) the introduction of a facial recognition service that will facilitate passenger boarding starting with flights from San Francisco to Taiwan.

Part of the U.S. Biometric Exit program, the service allows passengers to have their faces scanned at the boarding gates, the data of which will then be matched with that of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the air carrier’s check-in system.

Without the need to scan boarding passes, the service helps minimize overall boarding time. Infants and those with special needs are still required to follow traditional procedures with the assistance of airline personnel, wrote CNA.

According to EVA Air, the company has endeavored to upgrade its services by employing artificial intelligence and other technologies. Meanwhile, the contactless technology involved in the biometric identification system serves to reduce the risk of disease transmission while optimizing human resources.

The scope of facial recognition services will be expanded to the seating arrangement, luggage check-in, and other areas in an increased number of airports worldwide, said the company. EVA Air has also actively promoted online registration to expedite the check-in process.

Facial recognition entry is available at a number of Taiwan’s immigration checkpoints in Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport. Similar facilities are being planned at check-in and control zones as well as boarding gates at the two airports.
facial recognition
Biometric Exit
passengers
passenger boarding
airline
EVA Air
Taiwan
San Francisco

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus flips in central Taiwan: 1 dead, 20 injured
Bus flips in central Taiwan: 1 dead, 20 injured
2020/11/30 20:54
Taiwanese company fined for sharing migrant workers with other factories
Taiwanese company fined for sharing migrant workers with other factories
2020/11/30 17:18
66% of Taiwanese see no unification with China in next decade
66% of Taiwanese see no unification with China in next decade
2020/11/30 17:04
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Air Force marks 100 year anniversary
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Air Force marks 100 year anniversary
2020/11/30 15:24
Taiwan government considers building new reservoirs
Taiwan government considers building new reservoirs
2020/11/30 15:11

Updated : 2020-12-01 14:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities