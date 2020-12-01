Taiwan’s EVA Air taps facial recognition for passenger boarding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air announced Tuesday (Dec. 1) the introduction of a facial recognition service that will facilitate passenger boarding starting with flights from San Francisco to Taiwan.

Part of the U.S. Biometric Exit program, the service allows passengers to have their faces scanned at the boarding gates, the data of which will then be matched with that of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the air carrier’s check-in system.

Without the need to scan boarding passes, the service helps minimize overall boarding time. Infants and those with special needs are still required to follow traditional procedures with the assistance of airline personnel, wrote CNA.

According to EVA Air, the company has endeavored to upgrade its services by employing artificial intelligence and other technologies. Meanwhile, the contactless technology involved in the biometric identification system serves to reduce the risk of disease transmission while optimizing human resources.

The scope of facial recognition services will be expanded to the seating arrangement, luggage check-in, and other areas in an increased number of airports worldwide, said the company. EVA Air has also actively promoted online registration to expedite the check-in process.

Facial recognition entry is available at a number of Taiwan’s immigration checkpoints in Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport. Similar facilities are being planned at check-in and control zones as well as boarding gates at the two airports.