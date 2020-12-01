Alexa
Meeks scores 18 to lift Nevada over Pacific 70-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 13:25
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Zane Meeks scored 18 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Nevada to a 70-58 win over Pacific in it's home opener on Monday night.

Grant Sherfield had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for Nevada, which pushed its record to 3-0 with wins over North Dakota State and Nebraska.

Daniss Jenkins had 19 points for the Tigers (1-1). Jeremiah Bailey added 12 points and eight rebounds. Broc Finstuen had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Pacific trailed by two at the half and briefly battled into a five-point lead in the second. Meeks drained back-to-back 3s around a Pacific miss as Nevada jumped ahead 57-48 with 8:41 remaining and didn't let the Tigers surge again.

Nevada plays San Francisco (2-2) at home on Wednesday. The Dons upset No. 4 Virginia at Bubbleville on Friday before falling to Rhode Island.

