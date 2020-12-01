Alexa
Weathers rallies Texas Southern past Wyoming 76-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 12:55
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Galen Alexander scored the last-second game-winner, Michael Weathers scored 21 points and Texas Southern rallied past Wyoming 76-74 on Monday night.

John Walker III added 16 points for Texas Southern (1-2). Weathers scored six of his points as Texas Southern closed the game on a 12-5 come-from-behind effort, his jumper with 1:12 remaining knotting the score at 74.

Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden blocked a Walker layup with a second left but Alexander, who added 11 points, grabbed the loose ball and put it up for the win.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for the Cowboys (1-1), making 10 of 13 from the line. Marcus Williams added 17 points and his lone 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 72-64 lead with 5:10 remaining . Drew LaMont had 12 points.

Texas Southern is favored in the Southwest Athletic Conference.

Updated : 2020-12-01 14:58 GMT+08:00

